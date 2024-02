Photo : YONHAP News

The sports news website, 'The Athletic,' has reported that former Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is close to signing with FC Seoul of the South Korean professional football league, a month before the start of the 2024 K-League season.While the details of the deal are yet to be finalized, the 31-year-old attacking midfielder, who has been a free agent since last June, is expected to sign a long-term deal with the Seoul side.Lingard played 232 matches with Manchester United, the English side for which Korea's football legend Park Ji-sung played from 2005 to 2012.The midfielder was also part of the English national team from 2016 to 2021, where he scored six goals in 32 matches.Lingard has never played for a club outside of England during his professional career.