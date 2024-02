Photo : YONHAP News

Jeju Island and the nation’s southern regions are set to see rain or snow over the weekend while the central western regions will see high levels of fine dust.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Friday, around five to ten millimeters of rain will fall in Jeju while Gangwon Province and North Gyeongsang Province’s eastern coastal regions will see around one centimeter of snow on Saturday.Rain showers are expected in the southern regions starting from late Sunday afternoon before spreading to South Chungcheong Province from the evening.Temperatures are set to be warmer than previous years during the weekend with afternoon highs set to stand between three and eleven degrees Celsius on Saturday and between four and 12 degrees on Sunday.Ipchun, which marks the beginning of spring and is the first season of the 24 seasonal sub-divisions of the lunar calendar, will fall on Sunday.