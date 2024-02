Photo : YONHAP News

The music video for K-pop girl group Babymonster's latest track, "Stuck In The Middle" topped YouTube's global daily music videos chart.According to the platform's latest chart dated February 1, "Stuck In The Middle" rose atop the chart thanks to its explosive popularity in various countries including South Korea, Japan, the U.S. and the U.K.The group's management agency YG Entertainment said the fact that the track is a ballad without a special performance confirms the growing expectations of their music among fans around the world.The "Stuck In The Middle" music video recorded ten million views within a day after its release, becoming YouTube's most-watched video content in a 24-hour period.The track will be included in Babymonster's first mini album set to be released in April.