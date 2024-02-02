Nation to See Snow, Rain on Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are likely to see rain or snow on Monday, with heavy snow forecast for eastern Gangwon Province until Tuesday morning.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, up to 30 centimeters of heavy snow is expected to hit the mountainous areas of Gangwon Province until Tuesday, while the province’s coastal areas and northeastern parts of North Gyeongsang Province are likely to receive 15 centimeters or more of accumulation.Inland parts of Gangwon and North Gyeongsang Province are expected to have two to eight centimeters, while the capital region, inland parts of Chungcheong Province and eastern North Jeolla Province are forecast to receive one to five centimeters.Strong winds are expected to hit Jeju Island, southern coastal areas and eastern coastal areas in North Gyeongsang Province, with high waves of four to five meters forecast in most seas.Afternoon highs on Monday are expected to range from two to nine degrees Celsius, four to eight degrees lower than Sunday, including four degrees forecast for Seoul.