This year’s lunar New Year holidays are unlikely to see a cold snap but some parts are expected to witness snow or rain on New Year's day on Saturday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Wednesday, the holidays, which will run from this Friday to next Monday, will mostly see sunny skies and temperatures similar to or slightly higher than previous years.The agency forecast light snow or rain for the northern parts of Gyeonggi Province, the Chungcheong and Jeolla provinces as well as Jeju Island from the afternoon of the day of the lunar New Year on Saturday to Sunday morning.The agency stressed the need for drivers to look out for icy roads when they travel back to Seoul from their home towns during the holidays.