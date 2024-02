Photo : YONHAP News

Admission will be free at four major palaces in Seoul for the Lunar New Year holiday.The Cultural Heritage Administration announced on Friday that entrance to the Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Changgyeong and Deoksu palaces will be free along with the Jongmyo Shrine, the royal tombs of the Joseon dynasty and the relics of King Sejong.The free admission will be in place from Friday until Monday, the last day of the Lunar New Year holiday.The Palace Relics Headquarters, along with the Korea Cultural Heritage Foundation, will also hold free events in the Gwanghwamun area and Gyeongbok Palace during the Lunar New Year holiday.On Friday and Saturday, the first in line at the gatekeeper's office of Heungnyemun Square in Gyeongbok Palace can receive a “sehwa,” a traditional painting used to ward off bad luck and attract good luck, painted by well-known caricaturist and actor Jung Eun-hye.