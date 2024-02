Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group NewJeans will appear on stage at the 2024 Billboard Women in Music event.According to the music industry outlet on Friday, the five-member group is scheduled to perform at the event held at the YouTube Theater in Los Angeles on March 6.Billboard Women in Music is a celebration of female artists, producers and executives who have had a significant impact on the music industry in the past year.This year, NewJeans was chosen as “Group of the Year” by the organizer.