Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea experienced the warmest February morning on record on Wednesday with morning lows in many parts of the nation surpassing ten degrees Celsius.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the daily minimum temperature in the eastern coastal city of Gangneung reached 13-point-six degrees, the highest morning low for February recorded since modern weather observations began in 1904.Many other cities also recorded their highest February morning lows with eleven-point-nine degrees in Gunsan, eleven in Incheon and ten-point-four in Uljin. The morning low in Seoul marked eight-point-eight degrees, the fourth warmest February morning on record.Afternoon highs for Wednesday are expected to rise above 15 degrees in most parts of the nation.The warm weather will continue until Thursday morning before cold air from the northwest pulls down temperatures from the afternoon.