Photo : YONHAP News

It's a wet Thursday afternoon nationwide with most parts of the country seeing rain or snow.A heavy snow warning has been issued in some areas of Gangwon Province, with the east coast of central and northern Gangwon regions forecast to see one to three centimeters of snow per hour and an accumulation of up to 15 centimeters in some parts.On Friday the central region will be mostly clear, but Gangwon's Yeongdong and its southern region, as well as Jeju will be mostly cloudy, gradually clearing from the morning.Friday morning's temperature will be minus two degrees Celsius in Seoul and minus seven to three degrees across the country, which is about six to eleven degrees lower than Thursday.Friday's daytime temperature will be similar to Thursday with Seoul at seven degrees and temperatures of five to eleven degrees across the country.