KFA President Announces Refusal to Resign Amid Criticism

Written: 2024-02-16 15:56:38Updated: 2024-02-16 16:26:05

KFA President Announces Refusal to Resign Amid Criticism

Photo : YONHAP News

President of the Korea Football Association(KFA) Chung Mong-gyu, who has been receiving public criticism regarding the national football team's troubles, has announced his refusal to resign.

During a press conference on Friday to announce the firing of former head coach Jürgen Klinsmann, Chung indirectly shot down calls for his resignation, saying when asked that he did not participate in the process of hiring the head coach.

Chung, who is on his third term as the head of the KFA, also said that the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee along with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism did not approve of a revision brought forth by the KFA General Assembly in 2018, which allows for the chairman to be in office for three consecutive terms, hinting that he will not run for a fourth term.

Chung has served as the president of the country's football governing body since 2013 and ran as the sole candidate in 2016 and 2021.

If he wants to run for a fourth consecutive term, he must receive approval from the sports fairness committee of the Korean Sport and Olympic Committee, the football association's parent body.
