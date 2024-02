Photo : YONHAP News

Rain continued for most parts of the nation on Monday afternoon, but should let up by night.Snow is expected late at night in the Yeongdong region of Gangwon Province, with heavy snowfall of three to eight centimeters and up to ten centimeters or more in other areas until Tuesday.As much as one to five centimeters of snow will accumulate in the northern mountain regions and the eastern coast of North Gyeongsang Province.Come Tuesday morning, temperatures will range from between minus one to ten degrees Celsius across the country, about five to nine degrees lower than Monday, with Seoul falling to two degrees.Tuesday's daytime temperature will be nine degrees in Seoul and three to eleven degrees across the nation, three to 13 degrees lower than Monday's daytime readings.