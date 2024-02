Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean women's table tennis team cruised into the knockout stages of the 2024 International Table Tennis Federation(ITTF) World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan on Sunday, after defeating Puerto Rico, three sets to one.The world’s number five ranked South Korean women's squad won their third straight match at the worlds, clinching top spot in their group and securing the round of 16 berths even before playing their final group stage match against Cuba.The South Korean men's team also advanced to the knockout stages on Monday, after defeating India in three straight sets.The men's squad also went undefeated in the group stages, winning all four matches, beating Poland, New Zealand and Chile.Both the men's and women's teams will need to advance to the quarterfinals, in order to earn a ticket to the upcoming 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.