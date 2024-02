Photo : YONHAP News

Free agent left-hander Ryu Hyun-jin is set to return to the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization(KBO) league, after spending over a decade playing for Major League Baseball(MLB) teams the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays.According to sources close to the Eagles on Tuesday, the 36-year-old has practically reached an agreement with higher-ups within the club.The Eagles have requested Ryu’s status check from the MLB Commissioner's Office, a formality required under KBO regulations, a likely final step before hiring the left-hander.Hanwha and Ryu have reportedly agreed to sign a contract worth a record amount of more than 17 billion won, or around 12-point-seven million U.S. dollars, making Ryu the highest-paid player in the KBO.An official within the club said Ryu's return after his 2012 departure will be announced as early as Tuesday or within the week at the latest once details of the contract are finalized.