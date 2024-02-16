Nationwide Rain Expected on Wednesday

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain showers are expected nationwide and snow for some parts in the central region and North Gyeongsang Province on Wednesday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Tuesday, the Seoul metro area will see between five and ten millimeters of precipitation through Wednesday.Gangwon Province’s east coastal regions and mountainous areas as well as the east coastal regions of North Gyeongsang Province are projected to witness 20 to 60 millimeters of rain and the Chungcheong provinces and the Ulleung island and Dokdo islets five to 20 millimeters of rain.During the same period, ten to 40 millimeters of rain is expected to fall in Gwangju, South Jeolla Province, Busan, Ulsan and Daegu and between 30 and 80 millimeters in Jeju.Also through Wednesday, ten to 40 centimeters of snow is forecast for Gangwon Province’s east coastal regions and mountainous areas and ten to 30 centimeters for North Gyeongsang Province’s northern mountainous areas.Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province are set to see around one centimeter of snowfall.Morning lows are set to stand between zero and eight degrees Celsius on Wednesday while afternoon highs are forecast to stand between two and ten degrees.