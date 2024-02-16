Weather Agency to Improve Warning System

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) announced on Wednesday that it will focus on boosting the effectiveness of its hazardous weather alerts, as part of its major policy plans for this year.The 'extreme heavy rain emergency disaster text message system' which had a pilot program run in the metropolitan area last year will be officially launched this year, with Gwangju and South Jeolla Province launching it as a pilot program.Over a span of ten years from 2013 to 2022, the North Jeolla region had more rainy days than other regions, with an average four-point-one days per year more than other regions, meeting the criteria for emergency disaster text messages for extreme downpours.The KMA directly sends such text messages when rainfall reaches 50 millimeters per hour and 90 millimeters in a three-hour period.Also starting from June, when providing information on hazardous weather such as heavy rain, heat waves and cold waves, details such as 'extreme value ranking information' and 'occurrence frequency' will be included.