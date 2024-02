Photo : YONHAP News

The nation will remain overcast on Saturday, with rain or snow forecast to start on the southernmost island of Jeju, in the southwestern Jeolla region and South Chungcheong Province, before expanding nationwide.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), up to five centimeters of snow is forecast overnight in northern Gyeonggi Province, inland areas of Gangwon Province and eastern parts of North Jeolla Province.One to three centimeters are expected in Seoul and the rest of the capital area, North Chungcheong Province and inland parts of the southern region. Precipitation is set to subside starting Sunday morning.Morning lows are predicted to range between minus three and five degrees Celsius nationwide Sunday, one to three degrees higher than Saturday.Daytime highs are forecast to rise to four to eleven degrees nationwide.