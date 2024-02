Photo : YONHAP News

Ticket sales for director Jang Jae-hyun's new paranormal thriller "Exhuma" broke the one-million mark on the third day since its release.According to film distributor Showbox, ticket sales surpassed one million as of Saturday morning following the film's release on Thursday.The movie broke the one-million mark in the shortest period this year.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" is an occult mystery thriller about a team of two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician as they exhume an ancestor's grave upon a request by a wealthy family.