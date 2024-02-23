Menu Content

Culture

Exhibit Marking 105th Anniv. of March 1 Independence Movement to be Held in LA

Photo : YONHAP News

An exhibit will be held in Los Angeles, marking the 105th anniversary of Korea's March First Independence Movement during Japan's colonial rule.

According to the Korean Cultural Center, Los Angeles on Friday, the exhibit, titled "The Beginning of A Democratic Republic, Korean Provisional Government," will be held from February 29 until April 12 in partnership with The National Memorial of the Korean Provisional Government.

Twenty-three key artifacts from the National Memorial's permanent exhibit will be displayed, while the history of the provisional government from 1919 to 1945 is set to be explained through videos, graphics and miniature models.

KCCLA Director Jung Sang-won said the city is where first-generation Korean immigrants settled in the U.S., and a major base for Korea's independence movement in North America.

He then expressed hopes that the exhibit will offer an opportunity for second- and third-generation Koreans to reflect upon their identity and pride as a Korean.
