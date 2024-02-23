Director Hong Sang-soo Wins Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at Berlinale

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean director Hong Sang-soo won the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the 74th Berlin International Film Festival with his film, "A Traveler's Needs."Hong received the Berlinale's second-highest prize in an award ceremony on Saturday in Berlin, Germany.In his acceptance speech, Hong thanked the jury for the prize and said he does not know what the jurors saw in his film exactly and he was curious, drawing laughter from the audience.The latest honor marks the fifth time that a film directed by Hong has won a Silver Bear prize at the Berlinale.Actress Kim Min-hee won the Silver Bear for Best Actress with "On the Beach at Night Alone" in 2017, and Hong won the Silver Bear for Best Director for "The Woman Who Ran" in 2020 and the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay with "Introduction" in 2021. At the 2022 festival, he captured the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize for "The Novelist's Film.""A Traveler's Needs," Hong's 31st feature film, stars Isabelle Huppert as an eccentric French woman who travels to South Korea and teaches a Korean woman to speak French.