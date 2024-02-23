Hybe Becomes 1st S. Korean Entertainment Firm to Top 2 Tln. Won in Annual Sales

Photo : YONHAP News

Hybe Corporation has become the first South Korean entertainment company to reap two trillion won in annual sales.In a regulatory filing on Monday, the company, which represents BTS, said it posted sales of roughly two-point-two trillion won in 2023, up 22-point-six percent from a year earlier, on the back of strong album and concert revenues.The company’s operating profit climbed nearly 25 percent on-year to 295-point-eight billion won while its net income surged a whopping 288-and-a-half percent to 186-point-six billion won.Sales from albums jumped nearly 76 percent and from concerts some 39 percent.Combined album sales by Hybe artists, including Seventeen and NewJeans, last year nearly doubled from 22-point-two million copies in 2022 to 43-point-six million copies last year.The company also organized a total of 125 concerts in 2023 compared to 78 in 2022.The firm said the results of world tours by BTS member Suga and Seventeen, Tomorrow X Together, Enhypen and Le Sserafim were all reflected in the latest sales feat.