Seventeen’s 'FML' Tops 2023 Global Album Sales

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop band Seventeen’s “FML” was named last year’s most-sold album globally.According to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry(IFPI), the tenth mini album of the South Korean boy band topped its 2023 Global Album Chart, announced on Tuesday, with cumulative sales of six-point-27 million copies worldwide.Another South Korean boy band, Stray Kids, came in second with its album “★★★★★ (5-STAR),” followed by American country star Morgan Wallen's “One Thing At A Time” and Taylor Swift's “Midnights.”K-pop group NCT Dream also made the top ten, ranking sixth with “ISTJ.”Seventeen and Stray Kids also placed eighth and ninth with “Seventeen Heaven” and “Rockstar,” respectively. Accordingly, K-pop groups earned half of the top ten spots in the IFPI album chart.The IFPI represents some eight-thousand global record company members and its Global Artist Chart ranks artists based on physical album sales, digital song downloads, as well as audio and video streaming figures.