Photo : YONHAP News

Ticket sales for director Jang Jae-hyun's new paranormal thriller "Exhuma" broke the three-million mark on the seventh day of its release.According to film distributor Showbox, over three-point-09 million tickets had been sold as of Wednesday morning following the film's release last Thursday."Exhuma," which broke the one-million mark on the third day of its release and the two-million mark the following day, is currently the most successful film this year in terms of domestic ticket sales.The movie is widely expected to surpass the break-even point of three-point-three million ticket sales as early as Wednesday afternoon.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" is an occult mystery thriller about a team of two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician as they heed the request of a wealthy family to exhume the body of one of their ancestors.