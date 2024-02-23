Menu Content

Last Cold Snap of Season Arrives Ahead of Long Weekend

Written: 2024-02-28 15:44:39Updated: 2024-02-28 17:00:20

Last Cold Snap of Season Arrives Ahead of Long Weekend

Photo : YONHAP News

The country is expecting rain on the last day of February on Thursday, while the last cold snap of the season will arrive for the first two days of March.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Wednesday, cold air coming down from the north is colliding with warm air coming up from the south, resulting in both cold and warm air alternately affecting different areas of the country.

A huge fluctuation of temperatures is expected, while periodic rain is forecast for the Chungcheong Provinces, the southern regions and Jeju.

Cold weather is expected throughout the country from March 1 to the following morning, as temperature lows will range from minus seven to one degree Celsius, five degrees lower than the previous day's expected lows.

But beginning from Saturday afternoon, the weather is expected to warm up to seasonal norms, while low pressure passing through the southern region of the country early next week will result in a rainy start to the week.
