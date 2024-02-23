Gov't to Provide Key Details of Emergency Alert Text Messages in English

Photo : KBS News

The government will provide in English, key details of emergency alert text messages that it sends out to the public to inform them of various events and incidents including civil defense, earthquakes and heavy rain in order to help foreigners better understand such messages.The Ministry of the Interior and Safety said Wednesday that it will add the English words “Earthquake,” “Terror threat warning” and “Heavy rain” next to the Korean terms when sending out such text messages which are accompanied by alarm sounds.Interior minister Lee Sang-min said the latest move is aimed at helping foreigners become swiftly aware of emergency situations to ensure they promptly take evacuation steps.He added that the government will continue to improve systems on relaying such emergency messages with related agencies to ensure the safe stay of foreigners who visit or reside in the nation.The government has provided emergency alert text messages that provide forecasts and guidelines on natural disasters in English and Mandarin Chinese via the ministry's "Emergency Ready" application. The ministry believes the latest move will enable foreigners to understand such messages more easily.