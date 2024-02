Photo : YONHAP News

Temperatures around the country are forecast to significantly drop below the freezing point on Friday morning, with some snow or rain expected in the nation's southwestern region and on Jeju Island.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), morning lows around the country are projected to dip to between minus eight and six degrees Celsius, six to eight degrees lower than Thursday morning.Daytime highs nationwide are predicted to range between minus three and six degrees, six to eleven degrees lower than Thursday.Precipitation in South Chungcheong Province, the southwestern Jeolla region, as well as Jeju Island are expected to continue until Saturday.