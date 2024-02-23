Police Vow Strong Response to Illegal Activities during Mass Protests Expected Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

With a series of large-scale rallies including a doctors' rally expected in downtown Seoul on Friday, the police announced that they would take strict measures against those who carry out illegal activities.The National Police Agency held a situation review meeting chaired by Commissioner General Yoon Hee-geun on Thursday and reviewed response measures in relation to the large number of protests expected to take place during the March First Independence Movement Day holiday weekend.On Sunday, the Korean Medical Association will hold a rally in protest of the government's plan to increase the medical school admissions quota in Seoul’s Yeouido district with 25-thousand people expected to take part.In addition, the Liberty Unification Party and a conservative church group will hold rallies of 35 thousand and five thousand people, respectively, in central Seoul.The police said they will deploy approximately eight-thousand police officers during this period and quickly take action to put a stop to illegal activities that go beyond the scope of the right to assemble.