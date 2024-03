Photo : YONHAP News

Korean film 'Exhuma' has surpassed over five million viewers on its tenth day of release here in the nation.According to the movie's distributor Showbox, the milestone was reached on Saturday afternoon, just a day after the film celebrated passing the four million mark.'Exhuma' has drawn five million moviegoers four days faster than last year's best-performing movie '12.12 : The Day,' which gathered over ten million admissions.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" is an occult mystery thriller about a team of two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician as they heed the request of a wealthy family to exhume the body of one of their ancestors.