Written: 2024-03-02 14:43:24Updated: 2024-03-02 18:34:13

S. Korean Navy, Marine Corps Join US, Thai Troops in Multinational Cobra Gold Exercise

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean Navy and Marine Corps joined troops from the U.S. and Thailand, as they participated in a large-scale annual multinational exercise in the Southeast Asian country to enhance amphibious landing capabilities and humanitarian operations.

According to the Marine Corps on Saturday, the drills on Friday held as part of the ongoing Cobra Gold exercise involved three landing ships of the South Korean Navy, including the four-thousand-900-ton No Jeok Bong vessel, six amphibious armored vehicles, F-16 fighter jets and C-130 transport aircraft.

The Cobra Gold exercise, led by the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Thai military since 1981, is set to run from February 26 to March 8 this year. South Korea first joined in as a full participant in 2010.

Following the landing drills, the South Korean troops are set to participate in combined firing exercises, disaster search and recovery training, as well as humanitarian activities.
