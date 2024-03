Photo : YONHAP News

The Ministry of Education has sent official documents again to 40 medical schools, requesting they apply for an increase in admissions quota for the 2025 academic year.In the documents sent last Thursday, the ministry requested that the schools wishing to increase the quota make the applications until Monday.The ministry sent a similar notice to the schools on February 22 to decide how to distribute the planned increase of two thousand students among the schools.The ministry takes the position that there will be no increase for schools that fail to apply for the increase by the deadline.Earlier, the Korea Association of Medical Colleges asked the ministry and medical schools to postpone the application for the increase.