TWICE Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart with 'With YOU-th'

K-pop girl group TWICE has topped Billboard’s main albums chart with its latest mini album.
Billboard said in a preview for the latest chart on Sunday that TWICE topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with its 13th mini album “With YOU-th,” beating out other popular albums, such as Morgan Wallen's "One Thing At A Time" and "Vultures 1" by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign.
Billboard said that as “With YOU-th” is mostly in the Korean language, it is the 24th mostly non-English language album to hit number one and the first of 2024.
It’s the first time for the group to reach the top spot in the chart. TWICE became the third K-pop girl group to achieve such a feat after BLACKPINK and NewJeans, and the eighth K-pop group to top the chart after BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans and ATEEZ.
“With YOU-th" comprises six tracks including the main track, "One Spark," and the pre-released song "I Got You."
The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured by traditional album sales, streaming equivalents and digital song download equivalents.