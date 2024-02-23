TWICE Tops Billboard 200 Albums Chart with 'With YOU-th'

Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group TWICE has topped Billboard’s main albums chart with its latest mini album.Billboard said in a preview for the latest chart on Sunday that TWICE topped the Billboard 200 albums chart with its 13th mini album “With YOU-th,” beating out other popular albums, such as Morgan Wallen's "One Thing At A Time" and "Vultures 1" by Ye and Ty Dolla $ign.Billboard said that as “With YOU-th” is mostly in the Korean language, it is the 24th mostly non-English language album to hit number one and the first of 2024.It’s the first time for the group to reach the top spot in the chart. TWICE became the third K-pop girl group to achieve such a feat after BLACKPINK and NewJeans, and the eighth K-pop group to top the chart after BTS, SuperM, Stray Kids, BLACKPINK, TOMORROW X TOGETHER, NewJeans and ATEEZ.“With YOU-th" comprises six tracks including the main track, "One Spark," and the pre-released song "I Got You."The Billboard 200 chart ranks the most popular albums of the week in the U.S. based on multi-metric consumption as measured by traditional album sales, streaming equivalents and digital song download equivalents.