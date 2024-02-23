KBS Announces 3-Point 'Future Vision' Reorganization Plan

Photo : YONHAP News

Korea Broadcasting System(KBS) announced a three-point reorganization plan titled, "KBS Future Vision," marking the 51st anniversary of the public broadcaster's establishment.At an anniversary ceremony on Monday, KBS President and CEO Park Min said KBS will carry out an organizational restructuring during the first half of the year to reestablish itself as a comprehensive public media group.The first part of the vision is fulfilling KBS' natural role as a public broadcaster, thereby realizing the value of its license fee through news reporting, current affairs programming, international broadcasting and viewers' center.The second part involves establishing a studio, tentatively named "Contents K," tasked with producing, distributing and selling all contents, while the third part concerns a broadcasting and cultural complex tasked to offer Korean cultural experiences, tentatively called "K Studio."The KBS president pledged to reinforce the broadcaster's fulfillment of duties in its public service, despite difficulties from separation of collection of its licensing fees from household electricity bills upon promulgation of a related ordinance.