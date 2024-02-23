Medical Schools Requesting Admission Increase Spike amid Gov't Med School Admission Quota Hike Plan

Photo : KBS News

The government announced Tuesday that the number of student admission quota expansion requested by medical schools exceeded the government's planned hike of three thousand-58.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters for doctors’ collective actions held a meeting earlier in the day and announced that the number of quota expansion submitted by 40 medical schools across the country exceeded the government's quota and reached three thousand-401 for the 2025 school year.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo said that an excess of 365 were submitted by eight universities in Seoul, 565 in five universities in Gyeonggi Province and two-thousand-471 in 27 universities outside of the metropolitan region.Park added that the number submitted by Monday's deadline showed that the government's plan to increase the medical school quota by two thousand should be immediately implemented.The government plans to quickly complete the quota allocation process by comprehensively considering the demand and educational capacity of each university, the need for regional and essential medical support and the educational capacity of small medical schools.