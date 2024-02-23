Rain, Snow Forecast for Eastern Gangwon, East Coast, Jeju

Photo : YONHAP News

Rain or snow are in the forecast for mountainous regions of the eastern Gangwon Province, areas along the east coast and on the southernmost island of Jeju.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Tuesday, the nation's central Chungcheong provinces, southern regions and the Seoul metro area are also expecting rainfall.While precipitation will likely subside in most regions by Tuesday night, it is projected to continue in eastern Gangwon, North Gyeongsang Province and on Jeju Island through Wednesday.Five to 15 centimeters of snow is forecast for Gangwon's mountainous areas until Wednesday, one to five centimeters in northern mountainous regions of North Gyeongsang and on Jeju, and around one centimeter in North Chungcheong and southern inland regions.Morning lows around the country are likely to range from minus one to seven degrees Celsius, including two degrees expected in Seoul. Daytime highs will range between four and 13 degrees nationwide, with 10 degrees expected for Seoul.