Photo : YONHAP News

The police have unveiled newly developed deepfake detection software to be used to crack down on related crimes.The software, developed by the National Office of Investigation(NOI), is capable of verifying the authenticity of videos suspected of being made with AI-based deepfake technology within five to ten minutes.Upon verification, the system produces a report on its analysis to be used in investigations.While previous detection models developed overseas had a low detection rate due to a lack of data on Korean people, five-point-two million units of data from five-thousand-400 Korean people or others related to them were used in the development of the latest software.Since the software's detection rate is around 80 percent, the police plan to use the data to help set the direction of investigations, rather than use it as evidence.