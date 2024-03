Photo : YONHAP News

K-pop girl group TWICE's new mini album, titled "With YOU-th," garnered the top position on three different Billboard charts following its jump to the number one spot on the Billboard 200 earlier this week.According to Billboard's official website on Tuesday, the group's latest mini album ranked first on the Top Album Sales, Top Current Album Sales, and World Album charts.Earlier this week, "With YOU-th" topped the Billboard 200, marking the first time the group topped the U.S.’ main album chart.According to Hanteo Chart, a Korean album statistics site, the mini album's sales surpassed one million copies since its release on February 23.TWICE is scheduled to hold its fifth world tour "READY TO BE" starting in Las Vegas on March 16.