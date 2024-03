Photo : YONHAP News

The nation’s central region and Gyeongsang provinces will see sunny skies while the Jeolla province and Jeju Island will witness cloudy skies on Friday, with chances of showers or snow in some areas.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Thursday, inland areas of Gangwon Province will likely see snowfall of between one and three centimeters, while areas of Chungcheong North Gyeonggi and North Gyeongsang provinces will see up to 1 centimeter of snow.Morning lows will range between minus five and three degrees Celsius, or around three to four degrees lower than Thursday.Afternoon highs will be similar or slightly lower than Thursday to range between five and 12 degrees.