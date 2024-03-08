Gov't to Take Legal Steps against Aiding & Abetting to Block Doctors from Returning to Work

Photo : YONHAP News

The government says it will take legal steps against trainee doctors who engage in aiding and abetting efforts to block doctors from returning to work or issuing threats against them.Second vice health minister Park Min-soo unveiled the stance on Friday as he revealed that as of 11 a.m. Thursday, nearly 12-thousand, or roughly 93 percent of trainee doctors at 100 teaching hospitals, had left their jobs.On whether such doctors should receive their wages, Park said in accordance with interpretation of employment-related regulations, hospitals are not obligated to make such payment for the period that trainee doctors did not stay on duty.Park also said the government will set up a center within the health ministry to protect trainee doctors who have remained in their workplace or wish to come back.He also made clear that trainee doctors who obtain employment in the healthcare industry after leaving their original jobs will be subject to penalties.