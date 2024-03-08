Nurses Association Calls for Enactment of Nursing Act

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korean Nursing Association (KNA) has urged the government to enact the Nursing Act as the government has expanded the scope of nurses’ duties amid the prolonged collective action by trainee doctors.At a news conference held at the National Assembly on Friday, the association said the law aims to strengthen regional medical services which is sought by the government and supports medical reform which centers on building a safety net for medical malpractice.The KNA said the government’s move to clarify the scope of nurses' duties and to provide legal protection to nurses will further advance the nation’s healthcare system as it cited that such scope of duties has been in a legal blind spot as it has not been defined by law.Earlier on Thursday, the health ministry announced that starting from Friday, nurses will be permitted to perform CPR, suture wounds and prescribe medications to patients amid the trainee doctors’ collective action.The Nursing Act was submitted to parliament in March 2021 and passed during the National Assembly’s plenary session last April with the strong backing of the opposition camp. However, it was scrapped the following month after President Yoon Suk Yeol vetoed it.