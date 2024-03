Photo : YONHAP News

Ticket sales for director Jang Jae-hyun's new paranormal thriller "Exhuma" broke the seven-million mark on the 16th day of its release on Friday.According to film distributor Showbox, "Exhuma," which topped the reservation rate among the nation's movie theaters as of Saturday morning, is speculated to break the eight-million mark this weekend.After surpassing the one-million mark on the third day since its February 22 release and the five-million mark within the first week, "Exhuma" has surpassed the six-point-87 million in record ticket sales set by director Na Hong-jin's 2016 "The Wailing" in the occult genre.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" is an occult mystery thriller about a team of two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician as they heed the request of a wealthy family to exhume the body of one of their ancestors.