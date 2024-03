Photo : YONHAP News

Sunny skies are expected nationwide on Sunday, before clouds begin to gather.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Saturday, morning lows will range from minus six to two degrees Celsius, while daytime highs will likely surge to between nine and 14 degrees.Skies are expected to remain clear throughout much of next week, but rains are forecast nationwide on Tuesday.Precipitation is forecast for the southwestern Jeolla, southeastern South Gyeongsang provinces, as well as the southernmost Jeju Island from Monday afternoon, before expanding to the central Chungcheong and North Gyeongsang regions at night.Morning lows next week will likely range from minus three to nine degrees, and daytime highs from seven to 18 degrees, similar or slightly higher than the average in previous years.