Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is set to see a warmer morning on Tuesday compared to Monday.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration on Monday, morning lows on Tuesday will stand between zero and six degrees, including five degrees in Seoul. That’s two to four degrees higher than Monday.Afternoon highs will be similar or lower than Monday to stand at between seven and 14 degrees.The weather agency said rain or snow will begin to fall in central regions, including the Seoul metro area, in early hours Tuesday before spreading to most parts of the nation during the day with some parts set to witness wind gust accompanied by thunder and lightning.While the rain will stop in most regions from the afternoon, Gangwon Province, the inland areas of the Chungcheong provinces and Jeju are likely to see rain throughout the evening.