Photo : YONHAP News

Director Jang Jae-hyun's box office-hit paranormal thriller "Exhuma" has been sold to 133 countries and regions.According to film distributor Showbox on Tuesday, "Exhuma" opened in theaters in Mongolia, Indonesia and Taiwan last month, and it is set for release in the U.S., Canada, Australia, Britain and Vietnam starting mid-March.The film's North American distributor Well Go USA Entertainment said the occult mystery offers an unexpected twist, adding that it expects fans of the genre in North America to be captivated by it.Starring Choi Min-sik, Kim Go-eun, Yoo Hae-jin, and Lee Do-hyun, "Exhuma" follows a team of two shamans, a feng shui expert and a mortician as they heed the request of a wealthy family to exhume the body of one of their ancestors.The film has attracted over eight million moviegoers in South Korea since its February 22 release.