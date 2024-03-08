Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Med Students to Request 40 Schools to Accept Leave of Absence

Written: 2024-03-13 11:38:33Updated: 2024-03-13 17:22:24

Med Students to Request 40 Schools to Accept Leave of Absence

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical students who have applied for a leave of absence in protest of the government’s plans to increase the number of medical students in the nation have decided to push for the schools to accept their applications. 

The decision was made on Saturday in an extraordinary plenary meeting of the Korean Medical Student Association(KMSA).

During the session, the participants unanimously agreed that as soon as one of the 40 schools accepts the leave of absence requests, students at the remaining 39 schools will push for their requests to be approved on the same day.

Medical students agreed to take a collective leave of absence on February 20 and submitted their applications, but the schools have not accepted them.

As of Monday, about 54-hundred medical students had submitted leave of absence requests, but the actual number is thought to be much higher, as the tally excluded applications that did not follow due procedures such as meeting with professors.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >