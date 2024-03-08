Gov't Vows to Raise Regional Hospitals to Level of 'Big 5' Institutions

Photo : KBS News

The government will introduce customized regional medical fees to help reduce medical gaps between regions, in a move to strengthen local medical care.The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters held a meeting on Thursday to discuss ways to boost standards at regional hospitals such as those linked to national universities to the level of the so-called 'Big Five' institutions in Seoul, such as the Seoul National University Hospital, Samsung Medical Center and Severance Hospital.The government stated that a customized regional medical fee will allow for regional hospitals to receive more money.It also announced it will seek to boost clinical, research and educational capabilities at regional hospitals, expanding investment in research and development and improving regulations related to the use of research funds.To this end, the government plans to enact and revise the law within this year and implement it in earnest starting next year.