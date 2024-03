Photo : YONHAP News

Newly signed Japanese baseball star Shohei Ohtani arrived in South Korea with the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday, to prepare for Major League Baseball's(MLB) opening series in Seoul.Before heading for South Korea, Ohtani revealed his wife for the first time following his surprise wedding announcement last month.The Dodgers will play against the Korea Baseball Organization's(KBO) Kiwoom Heroes, the LG Twins and the Korean national baseball team starting on March 17.The Dodgers will play their west coast rivals, the San Diego Padres in the Seoul Series from March 20 to 21, which will be the first time MLB regular season games have been played in South Korea.Both the Dodgers and Padres have a strong Korean fanbase, as Park Chan-ho and Hanwha Eagles' Ryu Hyun-jin both played for the Dodgers, while former KBO stars Kim Ha-seong and Go Woo-suk currently play for the Padres.