Photo : YONHAP News

The nation is forecast to see warm weather this weekend before the mercury drops from Sunday afternoon.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, morning lows on Saturday will stand between minus one and eight degrees Celsius, including five degrees in Seoul.Afternoon highs will reach between 13 and 20 degrees, similar to or higher than Friday.The weather agency said most parts of the nation will see sunny skies on Saturday but from the late afternoon, rain showers are expected for Jeju and for the southern regions starting from the evening.On Sunday, morning lows are expected to stand between four and eleven degrees and afternoon highs between ten and 19 degrees.