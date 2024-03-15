Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korea Replacing Ambassador to Cuba after Establishment of S. Korea-Cuba Diplomatic Ties

Written: 2024-03-17 12:03:04Updated: 2024-03-17 18:01:44

N. Korea Replacing Ambassador to Cuba after Establishment of S. Korea-Cuba Diplomatic Ties

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea appears to be replacing its top envoy to Cuba after South Korea established diplomatic relations with Cuba last month.

According to Cuba’s state media and the Cuban presidential office on Saturday, North Korea’s Ambassador to Cuba Ma Chol-su paid a visit to Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel the previous day before concluding his mission.

Diaz-Canel shared a short video of Friday's meeting with Ma on X, the former Twitter platform, saying that he assured the Asian country that it can always count on the support, solidarity and friendship of the Caribbean nation in all areas.

The Cuban president reportedly said that the two nations share a deep belief in building socialism based on friendship, mutual respect, solidarity and cooperation, as well as a common struggle against United States imperialism.

Ma reportedly received the Friendship Medal from the Cuban Foreign Ministry that day in recognition of his five-year diplomatic service in Cuba.

Ambassador Ma's successor is unknown.

The replacement comes after a surprise announcement by South Korea and Cuba on February 14 on their establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, sparking speculation that the announcement might have influenced the replacement.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >