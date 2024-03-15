Sunday to See Year's First Yellow Dust

Photo : YONHAP News

Most parts of the nation are expected to see clear skies on Sunday, but fine dust levels nationwide are forecast to rise as the year’s first yellow dust will affect the country.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA) on Sunday, the concentration of fine dust is expected to rise to “bad” levels in most parts of the nation, including the capital region, Gangwon, Chungcheong and North Jeolla Provinces.Fine dust levels are forecast to soar to “very bad” levels temporarily on Sunday afternoon in Chungcheong Province, Gwangju and North Jeolla Province.Yellow dust is likely to let up by Sunday night.The nation is expected to see clear skies on Monday, with some clouds in the afternoon.Preliminary cold wave advisories have been issued for parts of the capital region and inland areas as morning lows are expected to plunge by over ten degrees Celsius on Monday in the regions.Afternoon highs for Monday are forecast to range from ten to 16 degrees, including 12 for Seoul, similar to Sunday.