Medical Professors at Major Hospitals to Discuss Collective Resignation Monday

Photo : YONHAP News

Medical professors affiliated with the "Big Five" general hospitals in Seoul will hold meetings on Monday to decide whether to resign amid a monthlong collective action by trainee doctors in protest of the government's planned medical school admissions quota hike.Medical professors at Seoul National University(SNU) will hold a general meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to decide on a joint action, such as collective resignation. Earlier, the SNU professors decided to submit their resignations en masse if there is no change in the situation by Monday.An emergency committee of medical professors at Yonsei University will also hold a meeting on Monday to discuss their future responses.Last Saturday, an emergency steering committee of medical professors nationwide decided to start submitting resignations on March 25 unless the government engages in efforts to resolve the current dispute.March 25 is the deadline for the absent trainee doctors, who have been notified of the government's intention to commence license suspensions, to explain their decision to violate the state's back-to-work order.