Photo : YONHAP News

The government has notified some senior officials of the Korean Medical Association's(KMA) emergency steering committee that their medical licenses will be suspended.Park Myung-ha, chief of the emergency committee's organizational affairs, said that he received the notice on Monday which stipulated that his license will be suspended for three months starting from April 15.The emergency committee’s chair, Kim Taek-woo, was also found to have received such notice.The health minister had earlier sent out advance notices of license suspensions to Kim and Park, saying the doctors had violated the government’s order banning doctors from inciting the collective action by trainee doctors.Park told KBS that he had not incited the collective action, which he said was taken voluntarily by trainee doctors and medical students. He added that he is considering pursuing administrative litigation against the government.